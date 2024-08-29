Clothes rack with Shoe Storage 113x40x157.5 cm Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Clean up your closet and easily pick out your outfit with this wooden clothes rack! Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The wardrobe offers ample storage space for keeping your clothes and bags well organised. The lower compartment is perfect for shoes. Stylish and compact design: The clean lines and minimalist design make the free standing coat rack blend into your room perfectly and is also perfect for small space due to its compact size. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 113 x 40 x 157.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

