Storage Solutions Clothing rack with 4 Shelves 60x26x155 cm

This clothing rack with 4 shelves from Storage solutions is an ideal clothes display choice anywhere in your home as a storage solution for clothes and bulky items. It can be used at film studios and warehouses. The multifunctional coat rack is a great addition to any room in your house, from the attic to the basement. The metal rack features four shelves for storing smaller items, such as shoes or bags, and eight hooks for hanging stuff. The shelves are made of non-woven polyester that is easy to keep clean. The assembly is also easy. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Metal and non-woven polyester . Dimensions: 60 x 26 x 155 cm (W x D x H) . Tube thickness: 16 and 9,8 mm . 4 shelves . Powder-coated finish . Stable frame . Easy to assemble . Delivery includes: . 8 x hook . connecting parts