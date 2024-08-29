Clothes rack with Shelves Sonoma Oak Engineered Wood

Clean up your closet and easily pick out your outfit with this clothes rack! Durable and sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. The metal frame of the coat rack ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: The coat rack with shelves has plenty of room for organizing your clothes and bags. The upper shelf is great for boxes and folded clothes, while the lower shelf is perfect for shoes. Stylish and compact design: The clean lines and minimalist design make the free standing coat rack blend into your room perfectly and is also perfect for small space due to its compact size. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 100 x 45 x 162.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here