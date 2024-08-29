Storage Basket Set 3 Pieces Water Hyacinth

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The storage baskets will be ideal for storing various items and keeping them organised and within reach without taking up too much space. The baskets are made of water hyacinth with a strong metal frame, which makes them sturdy and durable. They provide ample space for storing toys, books, magazines, or any other items that might clutter up your living space. The attractive woven style adds to the baskets' rustic charm. Delivery includes 3 storage baskets in different sizes. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Water hyacinth + metal frame . Dimensions (small): 25 x 20 x 18 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (medium): 30 x 25 x 22 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (large): 35 x 30 x 25 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery includes 3 storage baskets in different sizes

