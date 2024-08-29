Marketplace.
Storage Basket Set 3 Pieces Water Hyacinth
The storage baskets will be ideal for storing various items and keeping them organised and within reach without taking up too much space. The baskets are made of water hyacinth with a strong metal frame, which makes them sturdy and durable. They provide ample space for storing toys, books, magazines, or any other items that might clutter up your living space. The attractive woven style adds to the baskets' rustic charm. Delivery includes 3 storage baskets in different sizes. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Water hyacinth + metal frame . Dimensions (small): 25 x 20 x 18 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (medium): 30 x 25 x 22 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (large): 35 x 30 x 25 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery includes 3 storage baskets in different sizes

