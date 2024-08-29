Storage Solutions Clothing rack Double Hangers with Wheels Adjustable 80x42x(90-160) cm

This adjustable double hangers clothing rack with wheels from Storage solutions is an ideal clothes display choice for warehouses, shops, and even film studios! It can also be used around the house as a storage solution for clothes and bulky items. Made of stainless steel, it makes a stable addition to your hallway and entryway. The garment rack adapts perfectly to every corner of your house. The clothing rack features two top hanging bars of different heights and two bottom bars for storing smaller items, such as shoes. Additionally, it has an adjustable height and sustains a maximum loading capacity of 15 kg. Thanks to the four swivel wheels, it is also easy to move around. Important information - Colour: Chrome and black . Material: Stainless steel and polypropylene . Dimensions: 80 x 42 x (90-160) cm (W x D x H) . Top bar diameter: 19 mm . Bottom bar size: 16 x 0,25 mm (Diam. x T) . Loading capacity: Max. 15 kg . Adjustable height . 2 hanging bar . Metal frame . 4 wheels . Stable frame . Easy to assemble . Delivery includes assembly part