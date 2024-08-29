Clothing rack Black Steel

This sturdy clothing rack presents a quick and convenient clothing storage solution. It can be placed anywhere in your home and is ideal for keeping your clothing organised and crease free. This clothing rack, with top hanging bar and bottom shelf, will create extra hanging space for your suits, dresses, shoes, and more. It offers you easy access to all of your clothes and accessories. The elegant ornate details make this coat stand decorative as well as practical. This garment rack has a sturdy steel structure, which makes it lightweight yet strong. The bottom shelf can be used to store shoes or baskets. Assembly is really easy. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 90 x 44 x 174 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly is really easy