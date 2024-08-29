Marketplace.
Curver Storage Box Unibox XL 60L Grey

Curver Storage Box Unibox XL 60L Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£72.99

£72.99/each

Curver Storage Box Unibox XL 60L Grey
This XL Curver Unibox storage box has a capacity of 60L and is made of sturdy plastic material, making it an ideal storage box for heavier work. Reinforced corners: The functional storage boxes have reinforced corners that provide extra protection for the box. Sturdy handles: The featured sturdy handles allow you to move the storage container safely. Modular and stackable: The storage boxes are modular and stackable. They are perfect storing a variety of items in your garage or home, or even for storing garden items. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Plastic . Dimensions: 43 x 52.5 x 28 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity: 60 L . Heavy duty functional storage box . Reinforced corners . Sturdy handles . Modular and stackable

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here