5-Tier Bookcase Mexican Pine Corona Range 81x40x170 cm

This high-quality wooden bookcase exudes a rustic Mexican charm that will make it a timeless addition to your study or living room. This elegant bookcase is crafted from high-quality pinewood, which makes it hard-wearing. The robust wooden bookcase requires minimal maintenance, and the beautiful wood grains give it a rustic charm. The bookcase has 5 shelves, providing ample space for keeping your collection of books, magazines, and documents in a good order. With a simple yet timeless design, the bookcase can also be used for displaying knick-knacks, photo albums, etc. Assembly is easy. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Solid waxed pinewood . Dimensions: 81 x 40 x 170 cm (W x D x H) . In keeping with the Mexican 'Corona' furniture style . With 5 shelves . Easy to assemble . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here