Marketplace.
Storage Boxes with Lids 4 pcs Green 32x32x32 cm Fabric

Storage Boxes with Lids 4 pcs Green 32x32x32 cm Fabric

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.99

£30.99/each

Storage Boxes with Lids 4 pcs Green 32x32x32 cm Fabric
These foldable storage boxes fit perfectly in your home for offering ample space to store scarves, socks, underwear, etc. The practical storage boxes are made of Non-woven fabric which makes them quite durable. There is a cover on each box to keep the items stored clean. Each storage box also features a convenient metal eyelet that can be used to pull them out from your wardrobe, shelf, cabinet, etc. While not in use, the storage boxes can be folded to save room. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Non-woven fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 32 x 32 x 32 cm (L x W x H) . Foldable . Covers included . Delivery contains: . 4 x Storage box

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here