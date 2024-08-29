Plastic Storage Boxes 6 pcs 25 L Stackable

These transparent plastic storage boxes are the ideal solution for storing your belongings in the household, children's room, garage, basement or attic. Durable material: The storage box is made of PP which is popular for its high damage resistance, toughness and long-lasting quality. This makes the box sturdy and easy to clean. Stackable function: The storage container can be stacked on top of each other to save space. Ventilation slots: The plastic box is well-ventilated thanks to the hidden ventilation slots. This provides protection against moisture. Locking clips: The sturdy clips on both sides of the plastic container hold the lid firmly in place to keep the contents safe while keeping the boxes neatly stacked. Versatile: The plastic storage container is versatile and suitable for all around the home and workplace. It can be used for everyday household goods such as children's toys, small craft supplies, keepsakes, and a variety of other accessories. Important information - Material: PP (polypropylene) . Dimensions: 54 x 38 x 16 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity (each): 25 L . BPA-freeDelivery contains:6 x Plastic storage box