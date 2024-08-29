Curver Style Storage Basket with Lid 3 pcs White 240652

The handy, multipurpose Curver Style storage baskets with lids are delivered as a set of 3 and they are perfect for use around the house: in the living room, bedroom, bathroom or at the office! This Style box set from Curver, with its decorative rattan texture, will give your decor a unique look and feel. The boxes also have a handy lid, so you can store all your items out of sight and free from dust. Each storage basket has convenient handles and it is stackable with and without the lid. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Plastic PP . Dimensions (small basket): 29 x 20 x 14 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (medium basket): 40 x 29 x 19 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (large basket): 45 x 33 x 25 cm (L x W x H) . 3-piece rectangular storage basket set with lids . With convenient handles . Stackable