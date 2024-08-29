5-Tier Book Cabinet Sonoma Oak 80x30x189 cm Engineered Wood

Modern, stylish and minimalist design makes our book cabinet suitable for most space. It can be perfectly integrated with the decoration of your home and add a sense of modernity to your existing home decor. Made of quality engineered wood, this book cabinet is stable and durable. This tall book cabinet features five spacious Shelf that provide you with ample room to store and display anything, like collectables, books, knick-knacks, framed photos, etc. The book cabinet is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 80 x 30 x 189 cm (W x D x H) . With 5 open storage Shelf . Easy to clean and maintain . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.