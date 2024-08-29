Vitrine Cabinet Black 100x8.5x50 cm Engineered Wood

This trendy vitrine cabinet, featuring a sleek and classic design, is meant to be a decorative as well as practical addition to your existing home decor. Long-lasting material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The floating cabinet offers handy storage space for keeping your various daily essentials well-organised and within easy reach. Easy to maintain: Thanks to its smooth surface, the cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth and requires less maintenance. Wide applications: This cabinet is versatile and suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, hallways, and so on for your needs. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 100 x 8.5 x 50 cm (W x D x H) . Storage space: 10shelves . Maximum load capacity (total): 60 kg . Maximum load capacity (each layer): 5 kg . Assembly required: Yes