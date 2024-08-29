Book Cabinet/Room Divider Grey Sonoma 80x30x103 cm Engineered wood

Featuring a sleek and classic design, this wooden book cabinet will make a decorative as well as practical addition to your decor. The book rack is sturdy and stable. The bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. Additionally, as a versatile shelf, it can serve as a room divider as well, making it a perfect choice for your hallway and any other living space. The book rack is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 80 x 30 x 103 cm (W x D x H) . Can be used as a book cabinet or room divider . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here