Book Cabinet Concrete Grey 36x30x171 cm Engineered Wood

The modern, stylish and minimalist design makes our book cabinet suitable for most space. It can be perfectly integrated with the decoration of your home and add a sense of modernity to your existing home decor. This cabinet is made of engineered wood, making it stable and durable. Designed with 4 Shelf and 2 drawers, the bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines and books well organised and within reach. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. The book cabinet is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 36 x 30 x 171 cm (W x D x H) . With 4 open Shelf and 2 drawers . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here