Vitrine Cabinet Concrete Grey 82.5x30.5x115 cm Engineered Wood

This vitrine cabinet, featuring a sleek and classic design, is meant to be a decorative as well as practical addition to your existing home decor. The book cabinet is made of quality engineered wood, which ensures its sturdiness and durability. Designed with 3 spacious compartments and 2 doors, the bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. As a versatile shelf, the book rack is also a perfect storage solution for any other living space. Additionally, this book stand is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood, glass . Dimensions: 82.5 x 30.5 x 115 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here