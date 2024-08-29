Bathroom Shelf 35.5x35.5x79 cm Solid Wood Walnut

This wooden bathroom shelf allows you to maximise your vertical space in the bathroom, laundry room, balcony, etc. Solid walnut wood: Solid walnut wood is a dense and robust wood that is highly resistant to wear and tear, well known for its characteristic colour and attractive grain patterns. Ample storage: The shower shelf has 3 shelves, which provide ample storage space for things like towels and hygiene products. Great ventilation: The storage shelf is designed with a lattice look, which guarantees optimal ventilation. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Material: Solid walnut wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 35.5 x 35.5 x 79 cm (L x W x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here