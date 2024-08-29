Marketplace.
Bathroom Shelf 35.5x35.5x79 cm Solid Wood Walnut

Bathroom Shelf 35.5x35.5x79 cm Solid Wood Walnut

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£58.99

£58.99/each

Bathroom Shelf 35.5x35.5x79 cm Solid Wood Walnut
This wooden bathroom shelf allows you to maximise your vertical space in the bathroom, laundry room, balcony, etc. Solid walnut wood: Solid walnut wood is a dense and robust wood that is highly resistant to wear and tear, well known for its characteristic colour and attractive grain patterns. Ample storage: The shower shelf has 3 shelves, which provide ample storage space for things like towels and hygiene products. Great ventilation: The storage shelf is designed with a lattice look, which guarantees optimal ventilation. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Material: Solid walnut wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 35.5 x 35.5 x 79 cm (L x W x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here