Book Cabinet/Room Divider White 40x35x167 cm Solid Wood Pine

Featuring a sleek and beautiful design, this wooden book cabinet will make a decorative as well as practical addition to your decor. The book rack is made of solid pinewood, making it sturdy and stable. The bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. Additionally, as a versatile shelf, it can serve as a room divider as well, making it a perfect choice for your hallway and any other living space. The book rack is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 40 x 35 x 167 cm (W x D x H) . Can be used as a book cabinet or room divider . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here