Bookshelf 5-Tier Brown Oak 60.5x24x166.5 cm Engineered Wood

This bookshelf is a great helper to organising clutter as well as a timeless addition to your home decor. Ample storage space: The book rack features open shelves at different heights and provides ample storage space for you to store and display your books, magazines, decorative items, picture frames, holiday souvenirs and trophies while enhancing your living space. Sturdy construction: The powder-coated steel and engineered wood ensure a sturdy construction for the storage rack and provide your items with strong support. Wide applications: The display shelf fits any room easily. You can place it in the living room to display decoration, in the study to store books and documents, in the bedroom to store everyday items, and in the basement to store bits and bobs. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 60.5 x 24 x 166.5 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per tier): 20 kg . Features 5-tier . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here