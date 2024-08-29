Vacuum Travel Storage Bags Clothing Bags 3 Sizes 20 pcs

Our vacuum compressed storage bag can store your bulky or out of season items and maximise space in your home or on the move. With these storage bags, you can compress clothes, pillows, throws, seasonal bedding and so on. It is perfect for use at home, travelling, moving house, etc. The bag, made of plastic, is anti-mildew, anti-mould and waterproof. It is easy to use, just open the bag, store items, close the bag, vacuum it up. The easy-to-seal slider allows you to close and open the bag quickly. This compressed bag is also easy to clean and is reusable. Delivery includes 3 sizes to fit your various needs. Please note: The pump is not included. Important information - Colour: Transparent and blue . Material: Plastic . Size (L): 120 x 70 cm (L x W) . Size (M): 80 x 60 cm (L x W) . Size (S): 60 x 40 cm (L x W) . Type: Flat vacuum storage bag . Mould, mildew and bacteria proof . Easy-to-seal slider . With inlet and outlet valves . Delivery contains: . 5 x Vacuum bag (L) . 5 x Vacuum bag (M) . 10 x Vacuum bag (S)