Book Cabinet/Room Divider 41x35x91 cm Solid Wood Pine

This versatile wooden book cabinet is meant to be a decorative and practical addition to your home decor. It can also be used as a room divider. Premium material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frame of the book rack ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: The bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. Versatile shelf: The bookcase can serve as a room divider as well, making it a perfect choice for your hallway and any other living space. Beautiful design: The book shelf has no backside so the front and back are both beautiful. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Dimensions: 41 x 35 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Can be used as a book cabinet or room divider . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here