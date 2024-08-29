Book Cabinet Room Divider Black 40x30x135.5 cm Pinewood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This wooden book cabinet room divider features a sleek and classic design, making it an attractive as well as practical addition to your decor. The bookcase is made of solid pinewood, which ensures sturdiness, durability and long-lasting service. Equipped with 4 spacious compartments, the room partition offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. Place the shelf in a well-lit place and immerse yourself in your favourite book! Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 40 x 30 x 135.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

