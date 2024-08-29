Marketplace.
Book Cabinet/Room Divider Grey 40x35x135 cm Solid Pinewood

Book Cabinet/Room Divider Grey 40x35x135 cm Solid Pinewood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£58.99

£58.99/each

Book Cabinet/Room Divider Grey 40x35x135 cm Solid Pinewood
Featuring a sleek and beautiful design, this wooden book cabinet will make a decorative as well as practical addition to your decor. The book rack is made of solid pinewood, making it sturdy and stable. The bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. Additionally, as a versatile shelf, it can serve as a room divider as well, making it a perfect choice for your hallway and any other living space. The book rack is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 40 x 35 x 135 cm (W x D x H) . Can be used as a book cabinet or room divider . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here