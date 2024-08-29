Bookcase 3-Tier Sonoma Oak 40x30x86 cm Engineered Wood

This bookcase provides an ideal solution for organising your books and will be a decorative yet practical addition to your home decor. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, the bookshelf is easy to clean. Ample storage space: The book stand offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, decorative items, and other daily essentials well-organised and within reach. Adjustable feet: Four adjustable feet with plastic pads keep the book rack balanced on uneven ground and increase stability. Metal frame: The metal frame adds an industrial style to your interior while ensuring durability and stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 40 x 30 x 86 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here