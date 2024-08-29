Marketplace.
Bookcase Sonoma Oak 69.5x32.5x90 cm Engineered Wood

Bookcase Sonoma Oak 69.5x32.5x90 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£58.99

£58.99/each

Bookcase Sonoma Oak 69.5x32.5x90 cm Engineered Wood
This bookcase provides an ideal solution for organising your books and will add a touch of modern charm to your interior. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This bookshelf is designed with 3 open compartments to keep things organised and within easy reach. Stable and sturdy top: The top of the storage cabinet is perfect for displaying your decorative items, picture frames, and potted plants. Metal feet: The metal feet of the book shelf add a modern and calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 69.5 x 32.5 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here