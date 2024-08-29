Bookcase Sonoma Oak 69.5x32.5x90 cm Engineered Wood

This bookcase provides an ideal solution for organising your books and will add a touch of modern charm to your interior. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This bookshelf is designed with 3 open compartments to keep things organised and within easy reach. Stable and sturdy top: The top of the storage cabinet is perfect for displaying your decorative items, picture frames, and potted plants. Metal feet: The metal feet of the book shelf add a modern and calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 69.5 x 32.5 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here