6-Tier Book Cabinet White 40x30x210 cm Engineered Wood

This book cabinet can be perfectly integrated with your current home decor and adds a sense of industrial look. This bookshelf is made of engineered wood, ensuring its sturdiness, durability and long-lasting service. It features 6 Shelf, offering ample storage space for placing books, magazines and other decorative items. The bookstand is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 40 x 30 x 210 cm (W x D x H) . Easy to clean and maintain . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: To prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

