Wall Mounted Cabinet Sonoma Oak 34.5x34x90 cm

This wall mounted cabinet with an elegant design makes a timeless addition to your interior decor. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, this storage cabinet is sturdy and durable. Ample storage space: The hanging cabinet offers ample storage space for keeping your various daily essentials well organised and within easy reach. Wall-mounted function: The hanging wall cabinet doesn't take any floor space. You can hang it on the wall easily. Practical design: Your belongings are visible behind the glass door and at the same time protected from dust. In addition, the handle makes it easy to open the side cabinet. Versatile cabinet: You can also put this floating storage cabinet on top of a sideboard to form a highboard, creating extra storage space. And the simple design makes it suitable for your living room, bedroom, study, and any other living space. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, glass . Dimensions: 34.5 x 34 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)