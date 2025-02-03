Wall Shelf 80x40x2 cm Untreated Solid Wood Oak

Do you need more storage options but don't have any spare space? This wall shelf in rustic style is the perfect solution. Durable construction: The wall shelf is made of solid oak wood, which is a beautiful natural material. Oak wood has a medium brown colour and a dense grain, contributing to its unique look. Versatile applications: Besides a shelf, this storage shelf can be combined with different bases according to your needs. It can be used as a bathroom top, cabinet top, desk top, table top etc. Untreated surface: As the wooden shelf is crafted from solid oak wood with no finish, you can keep its natural colour but also can paint or lacquer it as per your preference. Handmade with live edge: This shelf board is handmade with a live edge. Due to that the knots, cracks, slightly curved shapes, and colour tones are part of the oak wood, every piece of shelf has its own unique character to display. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid oak wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 80 x 40 x 2 cm (L x W x T) . Max. load capacity: 25.6 kg . Features live edge

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)