Shoe Cabinet White 52x25x120 cm Engineered Wood

Keep your shoes away from dust and clutter to create a tidy environment with this elegant shoe cabinet. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The shoe cupboard provides ample storage space for keeping all types of shoes and other small items well organised. Stable iron leg: The iron leg ensures sturdiness and stability. Displaying function: You can also place your favourite decorative items such as vases, and potted plants on top of the shoe organiser to enrich your life. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: White . Cabinet material: Engineered wood, solid pinewood . Leg material: Iron . Dimensions: 52 x 25 x 120 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here