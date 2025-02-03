Wall-mounted Shoe Cabinet Grey Sonoma 70x35x38 cm Solid Wood Pine

Keep your shoes organised and always at hand with this wall-mounted shoe cabinet! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage: This wall shoe cabinet can provide ample storage space for keeping all your shoes within reach. Wall-mounted design: This shoe stand can be hung on the wall. Thus it avoids taking any floor space. Trendy design: This chic shoe storage features clean lines and a minimalistic look that adds a modern touch to your existing decor. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 70 x 35 x 38 cm (W x D x H)

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)