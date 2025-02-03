Wall Shelf 2pcs High Gloss Black 105x18x20cm Engineered Wood

The wall shelf featuring the practical design is meant to be the focal point of your living room, bedroom, etc. The wall cube shelf is sturdy and stable. With an invisible mounting system, the wall cube shelf is easy to install and serves as the perfect place to keep the items such as awards, books, collectibles, ornaments, etc. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. The display shelf is suitable for most decor and turns an empty wall into a design feature! Important information - Colour: High gloss black . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 105 x 18 x 20 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Delivery contains: . 2 x Wall shelf

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)