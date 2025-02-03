Wall Corner Shelf Smoked Oak 20x20x127.5 cm Engineered Wood

Featuring the practical design, this wall corner shelf is meant to be the focal point of your living room, bedroom, etc. Premium material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Sturdy frame: The construction of this wall shelf ensures its sturdiness, durability and long-lasting service. Storage and display function: You can store items and display your favorite decorations such as awards, books, collectables, ornaments, etc. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 20 x 20 x 127.5 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 40 kg . Assembly required: Yes

