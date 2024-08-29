Bookshelf Black 50x33x82 cm Engineered Wood

Create extra storage in your home or office with this bookshelf! Durable material: The bookcase is made of engineered wood. The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The book cabinet has 2 compartments, offering ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, decorative items, and other daily essentials well organised and within reach. Sturdy frame: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Raised edges design: With raised edges in the back area, this book rack helps protect your books from falling off. Industrial style: Add a charming industrial style to your current interior decor. This storage rack adds the inspired design of old factories and industrial space to your living area. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood, steel . Overall dimensions: 50 x 33 x 82 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here