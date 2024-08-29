TV Cabinet Brown Oak 152x22x113 cm Engineered Wood

Featuring a trendy yet practical design, this sturdy TV cabinet will become a focal point of your room. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, this TV stand is sturdy and durable. Ample storage space: The TV unit offers ample storage space for keeping your DVD players, receivers, disks, and other small items well organised and within reach. Wall-mounted design: This media cabinet can be wall-mounted, you can easily hang it on the wall without taking up any floor space. Displaying function: The side shelves of the floating TV unit are perfect for placing your framed photos, potted plants, and other decorative items. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 152 x 22 x 113 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes