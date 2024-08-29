Bookcase Black 100x26x180 cm Engineered Wood and Metal

This bookcase is a great helper to organising clutter as well as a timeless addition to your home decor. Durable and sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. The metal frame of the book case ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: The bookshelf has multiple shelves, offering ample storage space for keeping your collection of books, magazines, and documents in good order. Stable and sturdy top: The top of the storage cabinet is perfect for displaying your decorative items, picture frames, and potted plants. Adjustable feet: The book stand is equipped with 4 adjustable feet that can protect your floor from scratches and keep it stable on the uneven floor. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 100 x 26 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity: 100 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here