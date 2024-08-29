Book Cabinet/Room Divider Smoked Oak 60x24x186 cm

This classic book cabinet, featuring a sleek design, makes a decorative as well as practical addition to your current decor. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The bookshelf is designed with 6 spacious compartments, offering ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. Versatile shelf: The book stand can serve as a room divider as well, making it a perfect choice for your living space. Easy-to-clean surface: The bookcase is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 24 x 186 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here