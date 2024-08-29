Marketplace.
3-Tier Corner Shelf Black 45.5x31.5x120 cm

3-Tier Corner Shelf Black 45.5x31.5x120 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£58.99

£58.99/each

3-Tier Corner Shelf Black 45.5x31.5x120 cm
Create an extra storage area in a limited space with this 3-tier corner shelf! Strong steel construction: The storage shelf has a strong steel frame, which ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: The corner bookcase takes little space while offering ample space to store your books, plants, picture frames and any additional stuff. Wide application: The practical shelf is perfectly suitable for your home and office, including your living room, bathroom, bedroom, balcony, etc. WARNING:To prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood, steel . Dimensions: 45.5 x 31.5 x 120 cm (W x D x H) . Max. load capacity (total): 40 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 10 kg . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here