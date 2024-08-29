3-Tier Corner Shelf Black 45.5x31.5x120 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Create an extra storage area in a limited space with this 3-tier corner shelf! Strong steel construction: The storage shelf has a strong steel frame, which ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: The corner bookcase takes little space while offering ample space to store your books, plants, picture frames and any additional stuff. Wide application: The practical shelf is perfectly suitable for your home and office, including your living room, bathroom, bedroom, balcony, etc. WARNING:To prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood, steel . Dimensions: 45.5 x 31.5 x 120 cm (W x D x H) . Max. load capacity (total): 40 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 10 kg . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

