Highboard Concrete Grey 69.5x34x180 cm Engineered Wood

Are you hunting for a stylish highboard? This highboard adds an elegant charm to your existing interior! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The cabinet provides ample storage space for keeping your various daily essentials well-organised and within easy reach. Practical door: Keep your space clutter-free by hiding small essentials behind the door of the storage cabinet. Metal feet: The metal feet add a calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood, metal, glass . Overall dimensions: 69.5 x 34 x 180 cm (W x D x H) . Sideboard dimensions: 69.5 x 34 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Top for highboard dimensions: 69.5 x 34 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sideboard . 1 x Top for highboard . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)