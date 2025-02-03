Highboard High Gloss White 69.5x31x115 cm Engineered Wood

Are you hunting for a stylish highboard? This highboard adds a modern charm to your existing interior! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Metal legs: The metal legs add a modern and calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Ample storage space: The sideboard offers ample storage space for keeping your various daily essentials well organised and within easy reach. Stable and sturdy top: The top of the storage cabinet is perfect for displaying your decorative items, picture frames, and potted plants. Practical design: Your belongings are visible behind the glass door and at the same time protected from dust. In addition, the handles make it easy to open the side cabinet. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood, metal, glass . Overall dimensions: 69.5 x 31 x 115 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)