Shoe Cabinet with 4 Flip-Drawers Concrete Grey 80x21x163.5 cm

Shoe Cabinet with 4 Flip-Drawers Concrete Grey 80x21x163.5 cm

Keep your shoes well-organised and always at hand with this shoe cabinet! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Space-saving design: The shoe rack makes optimal use of vertical space and takes up little floor space, which is especially suitable for small rooms. Ample storage space: The shoe storage cabinet features flip-drawers that keep your shoes invisible to offer a clean and clutter-free living area. Trendy design: The shoe cupboard features clean lines and a minimalistic look that add a modern touch to your existing decor. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 80 x 21 x 163.5 cm (L x W x H) . Features 4 flip-drawers and each has 1 layer . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

