3 Piece Wall Shelf Set Sonoma Oak Engineered Wood

Maximise your interior space and turn your wall into style with this wall shelf set! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Practical design: The floating shelf offers storage space for keeping your decorative items well-organised and within reach. Wall-mounted design: The display shelf can be wall-mounted to add extra storage space. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Good to know:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 30/35/40 x 12 x 13 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 3 x Wall shelf

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)