Shoe Cabinet Grey Sonoma 74.5x37.5x100 cm Engineered Wood

Keep your shoes away from dust and clutter to create a tidy environment for your home with this elegant shoe cabinet! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This shoe cabinet is designed with shelves to store and keep your shoes and small things well organised. Easy to maintain: The shoe cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth and requires less maintenance. Two assembly ways: You can install the two corner panels on the same or on opposite sides, positioning the baffle plates at the front or one at the front and the other at the back. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 74.5 x 37.5 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 80 kg . Maximum load capacity (laminate): 20 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here