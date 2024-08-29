Bathroom Mirror - Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cm

Add a touch of aesthetically pleasing appearance to your home decor with this bathroom mirror. Solid mango wood: Solid mango wood is a strong, tropical hardwood that makes sturdy furniture. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Made of solid mango wood, the mirror is easy to clean. Wall-mounted design: The cosmetic mirror can be wall-mounted, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The vanity mirror face provides a clear image. So, you can enjoy a beautiful and natural reflection when standing in front of it. Hand-carved design: This washroom mirror with hand-carved patterns brings the luxury of elegant charm to your interior, being the focal point of your room. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with bleach natural finish, glass . Dimensions: 50 x 70 x 2.5 cm (L x W x T) . With hand-carved pattern