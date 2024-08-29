Marketplace.
image 1 of Bathroom Mirror - Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cm
image 1 of Bathroom Mirror - Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cmimage 2 of Bathroom Mirror - Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cmimage 3 of Bathroom Mirror - Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cmimage 4 of Bathroom Mirror - Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cmimage 5 of Bathroom Mirror - Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cm

Bathroom Mirror - Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£72.99

£72.99/each

Bathroom Mirror - Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cm
Add a touch of aesthetically pleasing appearance to your home decor with this bathroom mirror. Solid mango wood: Solid mango wood is a strong, tropical hardwood that makes sturdy furniture. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Made of solid mango wood, the mirror is easy to clean. Wall-mounted design: The cosmetic mirror can be wall-mounted, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The vanity mirror face provides a clear image. So, you can enjoy a beautiful and natural reflection when standing in front of it. Hand-carved design: This washroom mirror with hand-carved patterns brings the luxury of elegant charm to your interior, being the focal point of your room. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with bleach natural finish, glass . Dimensions: 50 x 70 x 2.5 cm (L x W x T) . With hand-carved pattern

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here