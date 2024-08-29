Bathroom Mirror - Solid Mango Wood - 50x70x2.5cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a touch of aesthetically pleasing appearance to your home decor with this bathroom mirror. Solid mango wood: Solid mango wood is a strong, tropical hardwood that makes sturdy furniture. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Made of solid mango wood, the mirror is easy to clean. Wall-mounted design: The cosmetic mirror can be wall-mounted, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The vanity mirror face provides a clear image. So, you can enjoy a beautiful and natural reflection when standing in front of it. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with natural finish, glass . Dimensions: 50 x 70 x 2.5 cm (L x W x T)

Add a touch of aesthetically pleasing appearance to your home decor with this bathroom mirror. Solid mango wood: Solid mango wood is a strong, tropical hardwood that makes sturdy furniture. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Made of solid mango wood, the mirror is easy to clean. Wall-mounted design: The cosmetic mirror can be wall-mounted, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The vanity mirror face provides a clear image. So, you can enjoy a beautiful and natural reflection when standing in front of it. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with natural finish, glass . Dimensions: 50 x 70 x 2.5 cm (L x W x T)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.