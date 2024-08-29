Wall Mirror - Black - 50cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This wall mirror exudes a modern charm and makes a perfect decoration for your home. Your room will transform into a spacious look and feel decorated with this mirror. The frame is made of powder-coated steel and features a clean look. Thanks to the included mounting accessories, the mirror can be easily mounted onto the wall. Important information - Frame colour: Black . Material: Glass, powder-coated steel . Diameter: 50 cm . Frame thickness: 3 cm . Includes mounting accessories

This wall mirror exudes a modern charm and makes a perfect decoration for your home. Your room will transform into a spacious look and feel decorated with this mirror. The frame is made of powder-coated steel and features a clean look. Thanks to the included mounting accessories, the mirror can be easily mounted onto the wall. Important information - Frame colour: Black . Material: Glass, powder-coated steel . Diameter: 50 cm . Frame thickness: 3 cm . Includes mounting accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.