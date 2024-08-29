Rectangular Mirror - Silver - 80x50cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a touch of minimalistic aesthetic to your home decor with this practical wall mirror! Durable material: This vanity mirror is made of glass with a PVC frame which ensures stability and durability. Wall-mounted design: The cosmetic mirror can be wall-mounted, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The glass mirror face provides a clear image. So, you can enjoy a beautiful and natural reflection when standing in front of it. Wide applications: You can use the wall-mounted mirror to decorate your bedroom, wardrobe, hallway, living room, bathroom, and any other place you need to add brilliance. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Glass, PVC . Size: 80 x 50 cm (L x W) . Glass thickness: 4 mm

Add a touch of minimalistic aesthetic to your home decor with this practical wall mirror! Durable material: This vanity mirror is made of glass with a PVC frame which ensures stability and durability. Wall-mounted design: The cosmetic mirror can be wall-mounted, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The glass mirror face provides a clear image. So, you can enjoy a beautiful and natural reflection when standing in front of it. Wide applications: You can use the wall-mounted mirror to decorate your bedroom, wardrobe, hallway, living room, bathroom, and any other place you need to add brilliance. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Glass, PVC . Size: 80 x 50 cm (L x W) . Glass thickness: 4 mm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.