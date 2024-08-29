Mirror with Shelves - Solid Teak Wood - 30x30x120cm

This wall mirror with shelves, featuring a colonial yet rustic style, provides double functions in your bathroom decor. The bathroom mirror is made of solid teak wood with a natural finish, making it quite stable and easy to maintain. This wooden mirror has four open shelves at the backside, so it not only can be used to look yourself in the mirror but also offers sufficient space to place shampoos, cosmetics, toothpastes, etc. Additionally, for your convenience, there are mounting holes inserted in this product when it is put on the wall. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood with a natural finish . Overall dimensions: 30 x 30 x 120 cm (L x W x H) . Single shelf dimensions: 30 x 27 x 2.5 cm (L x W x H) . With 4 open shelves . With inserted wall-mounted holes