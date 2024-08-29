Rectangular Mirror - 30x100cm

This handy wall mirror featuring a classic design is meant to enhance any room decor. Wall-mounted design: The makeup mirror is equipped with clips for wall mounting, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The glass mirror face provides a clear image. So, you can enjoy a beautiful and natural reflection when standing in front of it. Multiple uses: You can use the vanity mirror to decorate your bedroom, wardrobe, hallway, living room, bathroom, and any other place you need to add brilliance. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Material: Glass . Size: 30 x 100 cm (L x H) . Thickness: 4 mm