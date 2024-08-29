Solid Teak Wood Mirror with Shelf - 60x12x40cm

This wall mirror with shelf, featuring a colonial yet rustic style, provides double functions in your bathroom decor. The bathroom mirror is made of solid teak wood with a natural finish, making it quite stable and easy to maintain. This wooden mirror has an open shelf in the front, so it can be used to look yourself in the mirror and also offers space to place shampoos, cosmetics, toothpastes, etc. Additionally, for your convenience, there are mounting holes inserted in this product when it is put on the wall. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood with a natural finish . Dimensions: 60 x 12 x 40 cm (L x W x H) . With an open shelf . With inserted wall-mounted holes