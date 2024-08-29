Round Mirror - Teak - 60cm

Our teak mirror is more than a practical day-to-day object; it is also an attractive decoration for your home. The mirror's frame is handwoven of natural teak tree branches, which adds to the mirror's rustic style. It will look great in any room of the house and can also be used in the bathroom. The mirror is ready to be wall-mounted thanks to the already installed hook on the backboard. Important note: The colour and pattern of the wood may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood and glass . Diameter: 60 cm . Thickness: 8 cm . Retro woven tree branches frame . With mounting hook . Assembly required: No