Marketplace.
image 1 of Round Mirror - Teak - 60cm
image 1 of Round Mirror - Teak - 60cmimage 2 of Round Mirror - Teak - 60cmimage 3 of Round Mirror - Teak - 60cmimage 4 of Round Mirror - Teak - 60cmimage 5 of Round Mirror - Teak - 60cm

Round Mirror - Teak - 60cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£87.99

£87.99/each

Round Mirror - Teak - 60cm
Our teak mirror is more than a practical day-to-day object; it is also an attractive decoration for your home. The mirror's frame is handwoven of natural teak tree branches, which adds to the mirror's rustic style. It will look great in any room of the house and can also be used in the bathroom. The mirror is ready to be wall-mounted thanks to the already installed hook on the backboard. Important note: The colour and pattern of the wood may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood and glass . Diameter: 60 cm . Thickness: 8 cm . Retro woven tree branches frame . With mounting hook . Assembly required: No

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here